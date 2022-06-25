BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Raised by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 806.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in BCE were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in BCE by 258.7% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of BCE by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.65%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

