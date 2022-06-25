Bellway (LON:BWY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2,028.57

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,028.57 ($24.85) and last traded at GBX 2,080 ($25.48), with a volume of 358260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,079 ($25.47).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWY. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,040 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,160 ($38.71) to GBX 3,230 ($39.56) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,421 ($41.90) to GBX 3,289 ($40.29) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,612.71 ($44.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 646.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,324.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,708.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a GBX 45 ($0.55) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Bellway’s payout ratio is 3,813.81%.

In other Bellway news, insider John F. Tutte purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($31.17) per share, with a total value of £509,000 ($623,468.89).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

