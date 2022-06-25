Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 3,878,258 Shares

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 55.49 per share, with a total value of 215,204,536.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately 8,474,091,314.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 55.27 per share, with a total value of 313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 57.34 per share, with a total value of 10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 57.32 per share, with a total value of 41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 57.10 per share, with a total value of 335,012,437.80.

BRK-B stock opened at 278.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 307.35.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

