Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBY. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.06.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy stock opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,816 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after acquiring an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.