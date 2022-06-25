BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Up to $16.41

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.41, but opened at $17.23. BigCommerce shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 2,046 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,448.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $39,068.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,589 shares of company stock worth $1,666,779 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,285,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 105,763 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BigCommerce by 14.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 3,166,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,389,000 after purchasing an additional 410,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 39.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after buying an additional 324,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,249,000 after buying an additional 35,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in BigCommerce by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,146,000 after acquiring an additional 379,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

