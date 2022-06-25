BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

