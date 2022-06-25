Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.82 Million

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00000465 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $134.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

