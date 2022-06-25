BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,375,000 after purchasing an additional 94,548 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 40,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 331,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 161,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,949 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

ICSH opened at $50.02 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.