Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

BATS QUAL opened at $116.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

