Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.73. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

