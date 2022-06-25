Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.31. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

