Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

CSCO stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

