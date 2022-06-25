Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 579 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,382,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $14,836,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG opened at $146.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average is $158.66. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.