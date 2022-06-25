Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 229,294 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin stock opened at $419.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $436.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
