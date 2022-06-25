Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $2,766.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,726.48.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,931.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,133.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,255.44. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,795.01 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 100.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in Booking by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

