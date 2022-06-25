Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

NYSE BMY opened at $78.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

