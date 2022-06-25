Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $70.80

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCOI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,498.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $293,376.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,520 shares of company stock valued at $635,798. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31. Cogent Communications has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.10 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 550.01%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

