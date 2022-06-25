Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target at $6.95

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLAKY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.32) to €7.00 ($7.37) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($7.00) to €7.25 ($7.63) in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.79) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.42) to €7.50 ($7.89) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.70 ($6.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.