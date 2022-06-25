Brokerages Set Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Target Price at $135.61

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $98.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89. The firm has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

