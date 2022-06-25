Brokerages Set Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) PT at $108.14

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAS. StockNews.com started coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 21,571 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $694,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $78.32 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 104.09%.

Hasbro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

