Brokerages Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) PT at $8.00

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Jules A. Maltz purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jules A. Maltz bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 73.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 970,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 409,486 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 35,295 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.22% of the company’s stock.

HIMS stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $939.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.38. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $11.07.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

