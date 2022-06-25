Brokerages Set J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) PT at GBX 1,006.25

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,006.25 ($12.33).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JDW. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($10.72) price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of JDW stock opened at GBX 682 ($8.35) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of GBX 659.50 ($8.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,281 ($15.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £878.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 723.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 811.09.

In other J D Wetherspoon news, insider John Hutson acquired 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 730 ($8.94) per share, for a total transaction of £8,548.30 ($10,470.73). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,212 shares of company stock worth $884,104.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

