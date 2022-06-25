Brokerages Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT at $36.05

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.05.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,231 shares of company stock worth $3,469,645. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 37.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

