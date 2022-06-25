Brokerages Set NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target at $13.75

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “N/A” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

NFYEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NFYEF opened at $9.67 on Monday. NFI Group has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

About NFI Group (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

