Brokerages Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Target Price at $25.83

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.46.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

PEB stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

