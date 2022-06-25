Brokerages Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT at $9.10

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

SWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,095.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 144,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 132,050 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 57,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $9.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

