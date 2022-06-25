Brokerages Set The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Price Target at $106.08

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of PGR opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.38.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,357. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $968,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

