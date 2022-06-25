Brokerages Set Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Target Price at $97.77

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.77.

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $897,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,883 shares of company stock worth $17,170,933. 18.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 240.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 7,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 119,530 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $40.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.10. Upstart has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 20.27%. Upstart’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.