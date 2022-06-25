Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,143 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 48,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 48,348 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKL opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $75.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.14 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.62%.

BRKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

