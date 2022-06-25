Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after acquiring an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,894,686,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $112.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average of $134.66. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.46 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.85.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.