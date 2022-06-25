Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.