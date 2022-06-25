Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth $446,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 21,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $330.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.88. The stock has a market cap of $321.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

