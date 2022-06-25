Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,213 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises 2.0% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CDW worth $15,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CDW by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in CDW by 20.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW opened at $164.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.70. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $154.13 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. CDW’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. purchased 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

