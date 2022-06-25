Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,277 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Sysco makes up approximately 1.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after buying an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,068,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,582,000 after purchasing an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,028,000 after purchasing an additional 242,350 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sysco by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after buying an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $85.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.32. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

