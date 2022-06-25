Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 3,259 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 448,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 576,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after buying an additional 15,897 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $15,887,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.84. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $33.19.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

