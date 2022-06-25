Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,633 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.9% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 178,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after buying an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $1,768,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

TSM stock opened at $85.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $82.75 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

