Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,731 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises 2.2% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $16,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at $4,635,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter valued at about $7,112,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the third quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth about $20,490,000.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.94 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.23.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

