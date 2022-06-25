Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 535 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises 1.8% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $13,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,442,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK opened at $201.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.86 and a 200 day moving average of $269.20. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.06.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.