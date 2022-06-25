Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 971 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,594,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,508,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,081,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,676,000 after buying an additional 45,415 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,036,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,694,000 after buying an additional 247,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 951,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.