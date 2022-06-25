Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Amgen makes up about 1.9% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,930,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,046,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,258,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,884,000 after purchasing an additional 950,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amgen by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,613,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,035,000 after purchasing an additional 898,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,725,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,962,892,000 after purchasing an additional 561,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $245.37 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.17. The company has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

