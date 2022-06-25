Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JCI stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.13.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

