Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.92 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $96.44 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

