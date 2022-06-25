Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 801.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,525 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,065,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $49.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.92. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $51.31.

