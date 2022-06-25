Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 64,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 171.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 53,167 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 329.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 150,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $83.67. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $533,966.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

