Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth about $649,000. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 47,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 329.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $345.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.44 and a 200 day moving average of $423.75. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.92.

Tyler Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.