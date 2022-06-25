Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 13,336 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,602,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,412,000 after acquiring an additional 745,728 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,549,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,631,000 after acquiring an additional 53,372 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,444,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 898,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after acquiring an additional 96,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,053,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.92 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

