Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Takes $4.57 Million Position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000.

Get Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VFMO opened at $109.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.98.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.