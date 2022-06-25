Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 37,876 shares.The stock last traded at $44.71 and had previously closed at $45.12.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $646.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $46.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 344.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden National during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Camden National by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Camden National by 748.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in Camden National during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

