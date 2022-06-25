Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.35

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.35 and last traded at C$8.41, with a volume of 731224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$22.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.53. The company has a market cap of C$899.69 million and a PE ratio of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

