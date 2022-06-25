Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $48.06

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $48.06 and last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 63516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 143.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

